Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years probation Thursday for his role in a multicar crash last year.

According to a release from the Dallas County District Attorney's office, Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

A Dallas district court judge ruled that Rice can serve the jail time at any point during the five-year probationary period. Rice received deferred adjudication, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, so the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.

Before his plea agreement, Rice also paid over $115,000 in restitution to the victims of the March 2024 crash for their medical expenses, according to the district attorney's office.

The NFL now can expedite its disciplinary process of Rice, who is likely to receive a multigame suspension at some point during the upcoming 2025 season.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told Schefter.

Rice, in a statement released Thursday by his attorney, said he is "profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property."

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in his statement. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

"Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

Police said Rice was traveling at 119 mph in a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle shortly before the May 30, 2024, crash in Dallas.

Dallas district attorney John Creuzot said in a statement that Rice was "fortunate to have walked away unharmed" and that he hopes Rice "takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward."

"When someone with Mr. Rice's public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability," Creuzot said. "A vehicle in the wrong hands can be as dangerous as any weapon. We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed. We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward. I wish him the best in making safer choices."

Rice, 25, suffered a torn right ACL in Week 4 last season and missed the remainder of the Chiefs' AFC championship campaign. The Chiefs expect the 2023 second-round draft pick to be healthy when training camp begins next week.