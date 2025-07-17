In the aftermath of a tragic explosion and fire that displaced more than 40 residents and killed one man at an East Cleveland apartment complex last month, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders brought the local community together on Wednesday.

Sanders helped organize and host the Garden Valley Fun Fest at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments, where the fire took place on June 23. The event featured free food as well as drinks, haircuts, games and more. Sanders said he was out of town when the fire happened, but that he was informed about it via an Instagram direct message and wanted to find a way to offer support. Sanders then connected with community leaders to organize the event.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is out at the Garden Valley Fun Fest, an event organized to unite the community after an explosion and fire at Rainbow Terrace Apartments last month displaced over 40 residents. There's food trucks, free hair cuts and more activities at the event pic.twitter.com/7V1VGweVuc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 16, 2025

For multiple hours, Sanders posed for pictures and spoke with fans and later organized an impromptu game of football with kids, alongside teammate Mike Hall Jr.

When the Browns drafted Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, he told reporters in his introductory news conference that he wanted to be heavily involved in the local community.

"I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back," Sanders said at the event, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Sanders, as well as other Browns rookies, are set to report to training camp in Berea, Ohio, on Friday.