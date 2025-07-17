Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- As Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed autographs and took pictures with fans following the team's first training camp practice Thursday, his typical blue eyes were dark red.

Herbert's contact lenses weren't a fashion choice; they are UV protection lenses that he said will help him see the field better this season. Herbert said he tried a tinted visor in his helmet a few years ago, which many players wear, but he didn't like how often he had to wipe off his visor.

Herbert said he began wearing the lenses earlier this week during rookie camp practices and has been much more comfortable. The prescription contacts for sensitive eyes have improved how he sees the field and plans to wear them throughout the season, he said. Though Herbert admitted he has to double-check if they are within league rules.

"I didn't have to squint nearly as much," he said. "When I stepped into the huddle, I think some of the guys were a little surprised. Think they were like, 'Oh, we're gonna score.'"

The contacts appeared to be working on Thursday as Herbert found his receivers with ease throughout practice. The best highlight of the day came on a deep pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor down the right sideline. The ball was perfectly placed over the outstretched arms of cornerback Cam Hart for a touchdown.