The Detroit Lions placed defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Thursday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The nature of Onwuzurike's injury is not known.

Onwuzurike, 27, re-signed with the Lions this offseason, getting a one-year deal. He experienced a bounce-back year in 2024 after returning from a back injury, which required spinal fusion surgery, suffered in 2022. He started in 10 of his 16 appearances, logging 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a career-high 13 quarterback hits.

The Lions also placed defensive tackles Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp. McNeil, who tore an ACL last December, and Wingo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last November, can be activated off the list at any time during camp once they are able to pass a physical. McNeill, 25, started 14 games last season, finishing with 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles and 7 quarterback hits.

Other players placed on the active/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday include left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Defensive end Josh Paschal and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III were placed on the non-football injury list and running back Anthony Tyus III was waived with a non-football illness designation.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.