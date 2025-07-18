NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A noose was found at the site of the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, who said Friday that they are investigating the incident.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is leading the stadium construction, said work at the site had been halted amid the investigation.

"This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site. There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," the Tennessee Builders Alliance said in a statement. "We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work, and launched an investigation."

The group added that a reward has been offered for "information leading to the identification of the individual responsible" and that additional anti-bias training will be required for all workers.

The new stadium is projected to open in February 2027. Construction on the 60,000-seat facility began in 2024 and is projected to cost $2.1 billion, with public funding contributing $1.26 billion. The public funding is the largest public subsidy for a stadium in the United States.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell expressed his concern over the incident and noted the city's efforts to focus on workplace safety.

"Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear or hate-based," O'Connell said in a statement. "We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this. It is very concerning, there is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police and we'll see what that investigation turns up."