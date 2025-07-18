Open Extended Reactions

When the Cincinnati Bengals start training camp next week, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will carry a unique distinction as the highest-paid receiver tandem in the NFL.

Both signed new deals on the same day this offseason, worth a total of $276 million. Chase inked a four-year, $161 million contract; Higgins netted a four-year, $115 million deal.

Naturally, that raises the expectations for them ahead of a critical 2025 season for the team. And showing that Chase and Higgins are the top wideout pairing in the league is on the list of things to accomplish this year.

"I'm pretty sure that's the big thing Cincinnati wants us to do, too," Chase told ESPN this week. "And not just Cincinnati, the fans and everyone around. You got to prove ourselves all over again."

The fortunes of Chase and Higgins have flipped over the past 12 months. This time last year, each player sought a new long-term deal that required a significant amount of cash from the Bengals. Chase responded by leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, making him the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown. Higgins battled injuries for the second straight year but still finished 10th in receiving yards per game.

After both players signed their respective deals and participated in offseason workouts, each continued his joint prep work for Cincinnati's upcoming season. Chase and Higgins were part of a private wide receiver workout that took place earlier this month. Chase said it was a group of around 12 players organized and led by former Bengals star Chad Johnson.

That workout highlighted their growing bond, as well. Since the Bengals drafted Chase in 2021, one year after they selected Higgins, the two have played big roles in turning the team into a winner.

"I think it's been a good journey," said Chase, whose comments were part of a marketing tour with General Mills and the company's Lucky Charms cereal brand. "I know Tee's been on a different journey than I have, with (the) two different boats we've been in. But we just basically added our boats together now, just learning from each other, building with each other."

If the Bengals can maximize Chase and Higgins' potential, it could help them snap a two-year postseason drought. Last season, Cincinnati went 9-8 and wasn't able to capitalize on All-Pro seasons from Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson and an MVP-caliber year from quarterback Joe Burrow. In 2021, Chase's rookie season, the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 seasons and went to the Super Bowl. The following year, Cincinnati lost to Kansas City in a rematch of the previous year's AFC Championship Game.

As much as Chase wants to prove why he and Higgins are worth the investment, he also wants to bring the Bengals back to the top of the conference and have another chance at winning the franchise's first Super Bowl.

"We can't dwell on what we did in 2021 and 2022," Chase said. "So like I said, we have to show it all over again and just prove ourselves."