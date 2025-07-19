Open Extended Reactions

Edge rusher Von Miller won't be an expensive addition for the Washington Commanders. Miller's one-year deal will pay him $6.1 million, a source confirmed Saturday, with the ability for him to make more.

Miller agreed to a deal with the Commanders on Wednesday and will be at their facility Monday to take his physical and sign the contract. He can make up to $10.5 million through incentives, the source said.

Washington veterans report to training camp Tuesday, with their first practice a day later.

Miller, 36, is expected to be a pass rush specialist for Washington and will arrive with 129.5 career sacks, including six last season with the Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders ranked 11th in the NFL with 43 sacks last season but recorded just five in the fourth quarter; only two teams fared worse in the final 15 minutes. That's one reason why opposing quarterbacks posted a 74.8 Total QBR in the fourth quarter; three teams were worse.

Washington focused on its defensive line in the offseason, adding defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman and defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin. The Commanders bolstered the front to help improve against the run after finishing 30th in this area last season. But they also wanted more pass rush help after failing to lure veterans such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Joey Bosa during free agency.

