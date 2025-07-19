Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart did not report to training camp with the rest of the team's rookies on Saturday. He is the lone first-round pick in this year's draft class who has not signed his rookie deal.

Stewart, the 17th overall pick out of Texas A&M, did not participate in any of the offseason workouts because of a contract dispute over the language that could potentially void the guaranteed money in his deal. Before Saturday, Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight, the team's second-round pick, were the only members of Cincinnati's six-person class who had not inked their rookie deals.

However, Knight made his deal official on Saturday afternoon ahead of the starting training camp. The difference in the details is notable and shows the gap in Stewart's negotiation. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the percentage of Knight's signing bonus that was paid up front was not offered to Stewart. Knight's signing bonus is projected at $3.2 million, according to OverTheCap.com. Stewart is projected to receive a signing bonus of $10.4 million.

Earlier in the week, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said on "SportsCenter" that Stewart has no intentions of returning to college to play for the Aggies. Under the current collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association and the NFL, the team that drafted a player retains their rights through the following year's draft. Since Stewart declared for the draft after his junior year, he would need to likely sue the NCAA in order to gain his final year of eligibility.

Cincinnati's veterans are set to report on Tuesday, one day before the team begins its training camp in downtown Cincinnati.