ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season because of an ACL injury.

Onwuzurike underwent knee surgery earlier this offseason, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sunday.

"Levi's surgery was significant, but it needed to be done," Campbell said. "Out of his control, but needed to be done, so he will miss the season."

Campbell revealed the nature of the injury as the Lions opened training camp Sunday, three days after Onwuzurike was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, where he would have missed at least the first four games of the regular season.

"You don't like to lose anybody," Campbell said. "Certainly, losing Levi, that hurts, but it helps that we've got (rookie defensive lineman) Tyleik (Williams), so we've got a little bit of balance here."

Onwuzurike signed a one-year deal with the Lions in the offseason after a bounce-back season in 2024 where he returned from a back injury, which required spinal fusion surgery, that he suffered in 2022.

The 27-year-old started in 10 of his 16 appearances last season, registering 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a career-high 13 quarterback hits.

The Lions also placed defensive tackles Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo on the active/PUP list as well as left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Campbell anticipates Decker returning to the lineup after the Lions' Hall of Fame preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on July 31.

"He's good. He just cleaned out the shoulder a little bit, and we're going to work him back when he's ready to go get the strength back," Campbell said. "But he's in a good place."