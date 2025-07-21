Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith is not shy about what he expects in 2025 as training camp begins this week.

"Super Bowl champions," Smith said as the team arrived in Oxnard, California, after its flight from Dallas. "That's always the expectation."

The Cowboys have not played in a Super Bowl since 1995. They haven't reached an NFC Championship Game in the past 30 years, the longest drought in the conference after the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions made it each of the past two years. The Cowboys finished 7-10 last year and will have a rookie head coach in Brian Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy.

"I think it's a realistic goal, yeah," Smith said.

Why?

"Because we can win a Super Bowl. Why not? Why can't we win?" he said. "Do you think it's unrealistic?"

Before 2024, the Cowboys finished 12-5 three straight seasons but lost to the San Francisco 49ers (twice) and Green Bay Packers in the postseason. The Cowboys acquired wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade to bolster the group alongside Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb. Dallas added linebackers Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr in free agency. The Cowboys acquired former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, a corner, from the Buffalo Bills, as well.

Dallas will also have a healthy Dak Prescott, who missed nine games last year because of a hamstring avulsion but is cleared for full activities in camp. When Prescott has played more than half of the team's games, the Cowboys have made the playoffs in five of seven years.

"I think we built a great core on offense; the addition of George and all the other key pieces," Smith said. "I think drafting [guard Tyler] Booker [in the first round], he's going to be a hell of a guy just to bolster the front line. And we have many guys across the board, but those are some of the guys who are the key pieces on what we do this year."

Perhaps the biggest key will be pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking for an extension that likely will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. There has been no recent dialogue between the two sides. Parsons can take the team charter to California, but he does not have to officially report until Monday for the start of training camp.

Parsons said during June's minicamp that he would attend camp, but he did not indicate if he would practice. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will hold his State of the Cowboys news conference Monday. Parsons' contract and the team's bid for a Super Bowl appearance likely will be top of mind.