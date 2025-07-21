Mike Tannenbaum debates whether Aaron Rodgers' best days are already behind him as he looks to make the Steelers contenders again. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going all the way back to 1933 for their new throwback uniforms.

The team's new uniforms, which were unveiled on Monday morning, opt for a vintage twist on Pittsburgh's classic yellow-and-black color scheme. Pittsburgh will wear the uniforms for its Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers on October 26.

The distinguishing feature of the new throwback jersey is front-and-center on the chest, with a pattern of black stripes serving as the backdrop for a set of oversized white block numbers with black trim. The jersey also has a patch that displays the Pittsburgh city crest, located just under the left shoulder.

The uniform's helmet features a matte yellow finish and a grey facemask inspired by Steelers uniforms from the 1930s and 1960s. The yellow lids will deviate from the black helmets that have been the norm for the team in recent years (Pittsburgh hasn't donned yellow helmets since 2011).

Legacy in every thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/65eQd3fJAS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2025

"The yellow helmet is sweet," Pat Freiermuth said on Steelers.com. "We've worn black helmets since I've been here, and well before that, and just switching it up to a new helmet I love. It gets players excited. It gets the fans excited. It's something cool to showcase. After we wear them, I want to keep that helmet forever. It's super cool."

One element of the uniform deviates from the club's usual colors: the pants. Instead of yellow or black, the pants of the Steelers' throwbacks will be beige, another nod to the original 1933 threads the team is reimagining.