The NFL preseason has arrived, with all 32 teams navigating their training camps and prepping for the 2025 season. As teams continue to tinker with their final rosters, we are tracking every trade before the season kicks off on Sept. 4.

Here are all the deals that happened recently this offseason, along with buzz on what could be next. We started our tally with the blockbuster trade between the Dolphins and Steelers, which included cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The latest move was between the Raiders and Eagles, with cornerback Jakorian Bennett headed to Philadelphia and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV going to Las Vegas.

Let's follow all the action, and the most recent deals are at the top.

Aug. 4

Las Vegas Raiders get: CB Jakorian Bennett

Philadelphia Eagles get: DT Thomas Booker IV

The Raiders are trading Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for Booker, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Booker, a fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2022, will provide depth for the Raiders' D-line following the release of Christian Wilkins. Bennett, a fourth-round pick in 2023, moves after playing 24 career games (11 starts) for the Raiders.

July 1

Miami Dolphins get: TE Darren Waller, 2027 seventh-round pick

New York Giants get: 2026 conditional sixth-round pick

Waller came out of retirement to join the Dolphins, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old tight end told people close to him that he "missed football" and was returning for the love of the game, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

June 30

Pittsburgh Steelers get: CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, 2027 seventh-round pick

Miami Dolphins get: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, 2027 fifth-round pick

The Dolphins have agreed to trade three-time All-Pro cornerback Ramsey and tight end Smith to the Steelers in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety Fitzpatrick and a pick swap.

Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers are taking on the bulk of Ramsey's contract for this season, with the Dolphins paying $3 million. Smith will receive a one-year contract extension worth $12 million.