NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has elected to have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Monday.

Levis, who first suffered the AC joint injury while diving for a first down against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 30, will have the surgery performed on July 29. He will not be with the team when they report to Saint Thomas Sports Park for training camp on Tuesday.

"We support his decision to focus on his long-term health," the Titans said in a statement. "He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Levis, hoping that rest and rehab would allow the shoulder to recover, experienced discomfort during minicamp, a source told ESPN, and then started seeking additional medical opinions before deciding to have surgery.

Cameron Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, will take the first-team reps for the Titans in training camp and likely be backed up by Brandon Allen, a veteran free agent addition who spent three seasons with Titans coach Brian Callahan when the two were with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After suffering the injury last season, Levis returned after the bye week to start against the Indianapolis Colts but was ineffective and missed the next three games. He finished the season with a disappointing 2-10 record as a starter, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Levis checked into OTAs ready to compete with Ward for the starting job and didn't appear to have any issues with the shoulder during OTAs while taking alternate first-team reps with Ward.

Callahan's rotation during minicamp saw Ward starting off and giving way to Levis for a few reps before returning to the huddle. Allen and Tim Boyle took over after Ward and Levis.

Levis spent the offseason training with personal quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. The shoulder injury didn't appear to be an issue and Levis said he felt good after "relearning his stroke" while focusing on improving footwork with Palmer in California.