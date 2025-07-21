Mike Tannenbaum breaks down why he's taking the Bengals over the Steelers to make the playoffs this season. (0:42)

Bengals or Steelers: Who has a better chance of making the playoffs? (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals team president Mike Brown didn't mince words about the contract situation between the team and unsigned rookie Shemar Stewart.

At the team's annual media luncheon and Brown's lone media availability each year, he said it was "foolishness" that the team and Stewart have been unable to sign a contract. Stewart, the 17th overall pick in this year's draft, is the lone first-round selection that has yet to sign with his respective club.

The sticking point in the negotiations, Brown said, is a dispute over the language in Stewart's rookie contract pertaining to potential conduct detrimental to the team. In that scenario, it could void guaranteed money owed to Stewart, which is a clause the Bengals added recently to mirror other teams around the league.

That is what prompted Brown to voice his stance on the contract.

"We've been here for a long time, it's never happened and that's holding up this contract," Brown said Monday. "From our vantage point, it's a form of foolishness. It just ought to get done."

Stewart did not partake in any workouts since the Bengals drafted him in April. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the team opted not to add in additional language into the participation waiver that would have enabled Stewart to practice while the two sides work out a contract. Stewart did not report with the team's other five rookies on Sunday.

Bengals executive Duke Tobin, the team's de facto general manager, said he believed Cincinnati was likely the last team to implement that language into its contracts. He also didn't take umbrage at Stewart specifically but those surrounding him.

"He's listening to the advice that he's paying for," Tobin said. I don't understand the advice. I don't agree with it. I'm not the one paying for it, but that's where it is.

"If I thought we were treating him unfairly, it would be a different story. But we're treating him fairly with all the rest of the draft picks in this year's draft." Zac Hiller, Stewart's agent, shared a statement with ESPN and other outlets regarding Tobin's comments.

"Duke Tobin has had no involvement in this negotiation," Hiller said. "It seems to be above his pay grade."

Coming into last weekend, Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., the team's second-round pick, were the only unsigned members of Cincinnati's draft class. However, Knight signed his paperwork Sunday, which allows him to participate in training camp. A source familiar with the negotiations told ESPN similar terms were not offered to Stewart.

That could have potentially helped find an end to the standoff between the sides. However, Stewart is prepared to wait as long as needed in order to sign a deal that he feels is fair, per a source.

Stewart is not the only Bengals defensive end eyeing a contract. Trey Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection last season, has been wanting a long-term deal.

It's unclear if he will report with the remaining veterans Tuesday. Tobin said he expects all players who are under contract to report.

However, there is optimism from the top official in the Bengals front office about getting Hendrickson on favorable terms ahead of his final year under his current contract.

"We're working to get Trey signed as we speak here," Brown said. "There are guys over in the office working to get that done. I think it'll get done."