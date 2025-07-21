Kevin Clark says Colts QB Anthony Richardson is firmly on the hot seat and his job as QB1 is on the line. (1:07)

There's still time for 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson to prove he's capable of being a QB1 in the NFL, Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said Monday.

It's not a new topic for Irsay-Gordon -- far from it -- but she said she'd like to bring "urgency" to all sides of the conversation around the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. That's why Richardson will arrive to training camp in a competition with Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in the 2019 draft with the New York Giants.

"Where he is in his career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time," Irsay-Gordon said in a wide-ranging interview with Colts.com.

"He still has time to prove it. ... Bring a sense of urgency. And nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition."

Irsay-Gordon was actively involved in various front office roles with the Colts and transitioned to principal owner in the succession plan put in place by late owner and CEO Jim Irsay prior to his death earlier this year.

Jones was released by the Giants at his request last season and spent the remainder of the year with the Vikings, training not to start over Sam Darnold but for this season. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts and was promised a chance to compete with Richardson.

Injuries and availability have been hurdles for both players.

Richardson was limited again in the offseason by shoulder soreness, but general manager Chris Ballard said there are no restrictions for the quarterback entering this year's training camp.

Accuracy was another challenge when Richardson, 23, was able to play last season. He had a league-low 47.7 completion percentage.

Jones, 28, played in 10 games last season with the Giants and only six in 2023. He has 73 career turnovers -- 26 lost fumbles, 47 interceptions -- and 85 touchdowns, including 15 rushing scores.