OXNARD, Calif. -- The Micah Parsons watch is on.

The Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl pass rusher reported to training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, but what's not clear is whether Parsons will take part in practice when the Cowboys begin workouts Tuesday as he awaits a long-term extension.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones and coach Brian Schottenheimer did not directly say Parsons would practice, leading to speculation that there could be something of a hold-in for the four-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys and Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, have not had discussions on a contract extension. Neither Jerry Jones nor Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president, has spoken with Mulugheta about a deal.

In March, Parsons and Jerry Jones met in the owner's office at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Jones would not say whether he believed they were on the verge of a deal but said, "Let's put it like this, we went over every possible detail that you can go over and had agreement."

In the past, Jones has had direct conversations with players that have led to contracts without the agents being involved. Parsons has asked the Cowboys to work through Mulugheta on a new deal.

Jones said he is OK in dealing with "dangling participles."

"Two years ago, we were here, and I think Zack Martin wasn't here," Jones said. "You had a situation although he had a contract, so you worked through that. ... There's nothing new about what we're talking about relative to contracts. That's been going on a long time; if you say, 'Well, if you don't get him in, are you going to lose the first two games and go on and win the Super Bowl?' Well, I'll take that."

That was in reference to Emmitt Smith missing the first two games of the 1993 season in a contract dispute before returning and leading the Cowboys to a second Super Bowl win in a row.

Since Jones' conversation with Parsons, a number of high-priced pass rushers have signed, including the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, who became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL with a deal that averages $41 million per season.

Jones said he does not worry about the price going up as the wait goes on.

"It's just the times you're in and the money you're at," the owner said. "I'm not trying to be cute, but it's all relevant. Again, I don't have any issue. I'm not concerned at all about what our team can be this year and develop into and what we make of our training camp. I'm not at all concerned about a contract that involves or affects that in any way. I can't emphasize that enough."

Schottenheimer said if Parsons does go through with a hold-in, it would not impact the team's work.

"The fact that Micah is here, he's talked all offseason about wanting more of a leadership role, he's talked about wanting to be great," Schottenheimer said. 'We know he's a great player. I think we're excited he's here and there're a lots of ways to get this thing done, but we're committed to having him take that next step, not just as a player but as a leader."

The State of the Cowboys news conference lasted more than 50 minutes, and while Parsons was most of the focus, there were other topics, including the $500,000 de-escalator clause in the contract of cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Because Diggs failed to take part in 84% of the offseason program as he rehabbed his surgically repaired left knee, his 2025 base salary was docked $500,000 to $8 million. A number of high-priced players, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Osa Odighizuwa have the clause in their contracts. It's a device the Cowboys have used for years, but Diggs, who will start camp on the physically unable to perform list, is believed to be the first to see a cut in pay for failing to participate.

"It would be very detrimental to the team not to abide by the agreement," Jones said.

Jones said that there have been times in the past when he has contemplated giving up his general manager title as the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought has reached 29 years but that those moments were for "fractions of seconds."

He believes this year's team can contend for the elusive championship, as Tyler Smith said when the team arrived Sunday.

"Tyler's one of the most intelligent guys there is in the NFL, and if he's thinking that way, I'll go right along with him," Jones smirked. "We've addressed many areas that bit us, as I look at what last year was about ... I think we've addressed [them] in a good way that will make us better. Having Dak under center is a good place to start, to begin with."