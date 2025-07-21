Kris Rhim details the latest on the Chargers' backup running back competition after the team added Nyheim Hines. (0:53)

Running back Nyheim Hines, who hasn't played in the NFL the past two seasons because of a knee injury, reached agreement on a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hines reached a deal after trying out for the team Monday.

He first tore his left ACL while he was with the Buffalo Bills in July 2023 when he was struck by a personal watercraft. Before the injury, he was set to go into training camp as Buffalo's primary kick and punt returner.

Hines signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 but did not play last season because of his injury and was released by the team in February.

Rushing is the focal point of Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman's game plan, which is why they drafted running back Omarion Hampton in the first round despite signing veteran Najee Harris in free agency.

Hines gives the Chargers an experienced running back who is accomplished on special teams to compete with backups Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins, and Jaret Patterson. Undrafted Raheim Sanders has missed the past three days of practice, and Hines' signing makes the roster an uphill battle for the rookie.

Hines, 28, has accumulated 2,980 scrimmage yards and totaled 18 touchdowns in a career that began with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He also has returned two punt returns and two kickoffs for scores.

