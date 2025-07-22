        <
          New Orleans Saints reveal new alternate uniforms for 2025

          • Katherine TerrellJul 22, 2025, 06:02 PM
          NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints plan to go retro with their alternate uniforms in the 2025 season.

          The Saints revealed a new look they called "Gameday Golds" on social media Tuesday morning. The team posted a video of various players wearing an alternate gold jersey that was paired with their alternate black helmet -- a helmet design they first wore in 2022.

          The gold jerseys feature black numbers and are complemented by black pants.

          New Orleans hasn't worn gold jerseys since 2002, when they made a one-time appearance that season in a 32-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 15, 2002.

          The Saints have not revealed when the team will wear the new jerseys this season.