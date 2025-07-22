Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers announced Monday he is retiring from the NFL as a Charger in an emotional video posted by the team to social media.

Rivers has been retired since his final season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 but made clear in Monday's announcement: "I'm retiring a Charger."

Rivers, who played 16 seasons with the Chargers, holds team records in every major category. He won 137 career games -- No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring and 10th all time.

"I think gratitude really is the first thing that comes to mind," Rivers said in the video. "... What I miss and what I'm most appreciative and thankful for are those relationships."

philip rivers forever. pic.twitter.com/bgw5vMb2Sz — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 21, 2025

A Super Bowl appearance is perhaps the lone omission on Rivers' résumé. He ranks sixth in NFL history with 63,440 passing yards, behind only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger. He is also sixth with 421 touchdown passes -- behind only Brady, Brees, Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Favre.

Beyond his play, Rivers grew famous for his trash-talking, particularly how he did it: without using profanity.

"There are some clips that I look at and just shake my head, and then some. I go, dang. That was a lot of fun," Rivers said. "Yeah. Is there an edginess to it? Are you trying to get under the skin of the opponent? Of course. Some of it is just a lot of fun. Again, it's in the backyard."

Rivers was also known for his toughness, most notably apparent in the 2007 AFC Championship Game, when he played through a torn ACL in a 21-12 loss to the New England Patriots.

"It's very meaningful for us because of how important of a player he has been -- and still is -- for this franchise and all that he accomplished while he was here," team president John Spanos told Chargers.com. "It's about all he did for the team, both on and off the field, how he represented himself, how he competed, the drive he had to succeed and the success that we had when he was here."

The Chargers acquired Rivers in a 2004 draft-day trade that sent the top pick, Eli Manning, to the New York Giants. Manning went on to win two Super Bowls with the Giants and retired after the 2019 season.

Rivers spent his first two years in San Diego backing up Brees before taking over as the starter when Brees left in free agency to join the New Orleans Saints. Over the next 15 years, Rivers never missed another game, starting all 252, including the playoffs.

"Thankful for those 16 years, entrusting me to be the quarterback and certainly never took it for granted," Rivers said.