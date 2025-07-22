Jeremy Fowler gives an update on where contract negotiations between the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson currently stand. (0:39)

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he will not report to training camp Tuesday with the rest of the team.

Hendrickson's absence is the latest development in what has been a monthslong stalemate between the four-time Pro Bowler and the Bengals.

Hendrickson, who has been seeking a long-term deal since last year, resumed contract talks last month with the Bengals, leading to optimism surrounding his future with the franchise.

Bengals top executive Duke Tobin said Monday that he expected all players who are under contract to report to camp, and team president Mike Brown said he thought contract talks with Hendrickson were trending in a positive direction.

"We're working to get Trey signed as we speak here," Brown said Monday. "There are guys over in the office working to get that done. I think it'll get done."

The NFL leader in sacks last season with 17.5, Hendrickson also skipped last month's mandatory three-day minicamp, leaving him subject to fines of nearly $105,000.

Hendrickson, 30, is set to enter the final year of his contract. He is seeking a long-term deal that puts him in line with the NFL's other leading pass rushers. Over the past three seasons, Hendrickson has 43 total sacks, one fewer than the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, who led the league during that span.