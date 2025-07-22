Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement Tuesday on the eve of the team's first training camp practice.

Mathieu's announcement came as a surprise after he attended the team's veteran minicamp. Mathieu, 33, retires after 12 seasons in the NFL and three seasons in New Orleans.

"As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with a gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way," Mathieu wrote on social media Tuesday.

Mathieu, who earned the nickname "Honey Badger" while playing at LSU, was known for his ability to force turnovers. He had 7 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, 11 sacks and 36 interceptions in his NFL career.

Mathieu was a third-round draft pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and spent the first five seasons of his career there before signing with the Houston Texans. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2021 and was part of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV-winning team.

Mathieu was named a first-team All-Pro three times and went to three Pro Bowls.