NFL Players Association president Jalen Reeves-Maybin declared Tuesday that the union is committed to "serving the best interests of our membership" and promised a vote on interim executive director "in the near future."

Tuesday's statement came amid a turbulent month for the union, as both executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. and chief strategy officer JC Tretter resigned amid scandals that had enveloped Howell's brief tenure.

"The players who make up the NFLPA are bound not only by our shared experiences on and off the field, but by our shared commitment to the success and well-being of our members," Reeves-Maybin wrote. "While our union has been tested of late, we remain committed to the values of integrity, accountability, and progress in serving the best interests of our membership.

"The NFLPA Executive Committee and Board of Player Representatives are in the process of selecting an interim executive director. In recent days, the Board passed a resolution in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution to allow for the eventual vote of such an interim leader and agreed to processes and terms to select a candidate. We are conducting ongoing due diligence and will hold a vote in the near future as soon as that process is complete.

"In the meantime, I am in close contact with the NFLPA Executive Leadership Team to ensure good governance practices and continued union business until an interim executive director is elected."

Reeves-Maybin was a linebacker for the Detroit Lions before the team released him this past spring. He took over as NFLPA president in March 2024.

Tretter, a former NFLPA president, was seen as a likely replacement for Howell until Tretter stepped down from the organization Sunday, telling CBS Sports he was "done taking bullets for the (NFLPA) on stuff I wasn't a part of and did not do."

Howell resigned Thursday, saying he no longer wanted be a "distraction" for the NFLPA. That came after several recent reports from ESPN and the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast that put Howell's tenure in the role under scrutiny.

The day after his resignation, ESPN reported on multiple instances of Howell expensing trips to multiple strip clubs.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.