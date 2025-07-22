Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

The 29-year-old defensive back will reunite with Raiders coach Pete Carroll, whom he played under for four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders also signed cornerback JT Woods, who played in 13 games in two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams is entering his ninth season in the league. He was selected by the New York Jets with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 draft. In his three seasons (46 games) with the team, Adams made two Pro Bowl appearances and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Adams was traded to Seattle, where he played in just 34 games because of injury, although he added another Pro Bowl appearance in 2020.

In 2022, he suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his left leg during the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Adams played in nine games in 2023 before he was released in the offseason.

Last year, Adams played in five games with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.

In 85 career games, Adams has totaled 501 tackles, 21.5 sacks and four interceptions.

This offseason, Las Vegas remodeled its safety room following the departures of Marcus Epps and Tre'von Moehrig.

The Raiders signed versatile defensive backs Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson Jr. They also retained Isaiah Pola-Mao, who started in 14 games during the 2024 campaign.

During OTAs and minicamp, Chinn and Pola-Mao were the team's first-team safeties. Occasionally, the Raiders would have all three safeties on the field, as Chinn played closer to the line of scrimmage while Pola-Mao and Johnson were in the back end.

Ahead of the Raiders' first day of training camp, Carroll said the secondary was an impressive group.

"I'm fired up about the back end. We're really athletic, fast and big," Carroll said.