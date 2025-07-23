Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels started training camp without Terry McLaurin thanks to a holdout, but the second-year passer isn't focused on the absence of his top wide receiver.

"It's just business in the NFL," Daniels said Wednesday.

McLaurin did not report to training camp Tuesday while seeking a contract extension, and the Commanders placed him on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday morning. McLaurin has one year remaining on an extension he signed in 2022.

General manager Adam Peters said they have had recent talks, but McLaurin made it clear to reporters last week that he would not return to the field without "progression" in the discussions.

But even if the holdout drags on, Daniels said he is not worried that it will affect their on-field chemistry.

McLaurin was Daniels' favorite target last season, and the duo played a big part for an offense that ranked fifth in scoring and seventh in yards. Of Daniels' 25 regular-season touchdown passes, 12 went to McLaurin; he had never caught more than seven touchdowns since his rookie season of 2019.

The two often talked at practice or texted about various plays and routes, improving that rapport. McLaurin missed the last two weeks of the voluntary OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, but they have maintained contact throughout the spring and summer.

"If it was last year, it would be different because we didn't know each other," Daniels said.

He said it was "overstated" that they need a lot of time together this camp to maintain that success.

"Obviously me and Terry have a very good relationship," Daniels said. "Whenever the time comes and he's back out there on the field, I don't feel we'll miss a beat."

Meanwhile, coach Dan Quinn said the good news is that Washington is using the same offensive system -- with all the same coaches -- as in 2024. Those reps from last year and from when McLaurin attended in the spring help.

"Do I love it as a coach? No. I want every player on the field all the time, but I'm really comfortable where he's at," Quinn said of McLaurin. "I don't judge or get too worked up about it. We love him. We know he's working hard."