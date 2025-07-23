Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter spent his first training camp practice exclusively on offense, but by the middle of next week he'll be practicing on both sides of the ball.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said that the team has mapped out every moment of Hunter's time during practices for the entirety of camp and that the plan includes Hunter lining up at receiver and cornerback on the same day sometime during the first six practices.

"You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm," Coen said after the Jaguars finished their first workout at the Miller Electric Center adjacent to EverBank Stadium. "... Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome."

Hunter spent the bulk of OTAs and minicamp on offense because the Jaguars wanted him to learn the offense first since it was more complex because of the route trees, checks, audibles, and adjustments. He did practice on defense at one of the four OTAs that were open to the media and also spent flipped to defense for the last few periods of the final minicamp practice.

Coen said that they learned in the spring that long gaps between practices in which he worked on only one side of the ball wasn't ideal and that that's why they will work him in on both sides during practices more in camp.

"That's too long to kind of go without doing anything on maybe the other side of the ball," Coen said. "So we learned something there, and also, within these blocks where we're kind of three days on with an off day [during training camp], it allows us to map it out maybe a little bit cleaner and give him more opportunities. But every single day that he is on one side of the ball, he will meet with the other side of the ball at least once, maybe twice, as well."