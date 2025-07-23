Dan Graziano discusses what the Patriots are expecting out of WR Stefon Diggs. (1:19)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Call them the New England Paw-triots.

During the first practice of training camp, in an effort spearheaded by owner Robert Kraft and his wife Dana, the New England Patriots hosted a successful pet adoption event that saw 40 of 41 available dogs find a home.

The Patriots worked with the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Potter League for Animals and the Berkshire Humane Society, and in an added twist, players and coaches walked the dogs onto the field before practice.

Head coach Mike Vrabel arrived for his morning news conference with a dog named Nash.

Mike Vrabel arrives with Nash as part of today's pet adoption event at Patriots training camp. pic.twitter.com/NJlvZNREnd — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 23, 2025

The Krafts attended practice with their dog, Heisman, and explained what led to the initiative.

"Four years ago on my birthday, a friend delivered Heisman to my front door. Who gets a dog as a birthday gift unrequested? I was really ambivalent," Robert Kraft said. "It's unbelievable how he has been so additive to our family and brought so much love. That's really how this day [happened]"

Dr. Dana Kraft added: "I am so humbled the Patriots would be willing to do this. For these animals to be adopted and be able to connect them is so meaningful."

The Potter League for Animals reported that the one puppy they took back to the shelter was adopted by a family that met the puppy at training camp.

Furthermore, the Animal Rescue League reported that they had almost 10 additional animals adopted from their shelter following the event.