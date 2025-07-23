Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finally put a number on all the weight he has gained this offseason.

Harrison confirmed after the Cardinals' first training camp practice on Wednesday that he weighs 220 pounds, as is listed on the team's roster. That's an increase from the 209 pounds he was listed at last season as a rookie.

Harrison said changes to his workout approach and eating habits this offseason led to the added bulk, which has created a stir on social media since the team released photos of Harrison in uniform.

Harrison said he increased how much food he consumes, most notably by eating a "big breakfast," which he acknowledged was difficult at first.

"I would say anything the first couple weeks kind of takes you to getting used to it," he said. "I'm not even a big breakfast guy, but I got to eat my breakfast now, have a big breakfast.

"So, that's probably the biggest challenge: waking up and not hungry but still kind of making sure you feed yourself anyway. So that's probably the biggest challenge."

Harrison said he didn't want to add too much weight but felt 220 was a good number because it allowed him to add some weight naturally. The second-year receiver plans on staying around 220 pounds this season, not wanting to fluctuate.

"I feel great. I mean, I feel the same," Harrison said. "I feel a little more faster, powerful, stronger, so I'm ready to showcase it."

Tight end Trey McBride joked Wednesday that he tries to lift weights a few rows away from Harrison, whom he said is lifting more than him.

"I don't want any part of that," McBride said with a smile. "No, he's a hard worker, man. There's no doubt about it. He puts the work in every single day. I've seen him every day in the offseason, working out together. He's a stud. He's young, he's growing into his body still, and man, I'm excited to see him take the next level. He's a guy who can be a force to reckon with, and I'm excited to see him grow with [quarterback] Kyler [Murray] and to grow in this offense and to be a stud."

As his second NFL training camp kicks off, Harrison said he feels "a lot more relaxed" and not as nervous or fidgety, something he didn't have last season. McBride said he can see it in Harrison, as well.

Harrison's goals for Year 2 are simple: Just be better than he was in Year 1.

Coach Jonathan Gannon simplified Harrison's goals even more: Get better every day.

"Same as all our players, all 90 guys, all coaches, all staff, everybody, myself," Gannon said. "Get better every day. Get better every day. Work your craft. Get better every day. He knows how to do that."