RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday without any holdouts or contract-related drama, but they are dealing with uncertainty regarding the availability of one of their best defensive players.

Coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after the first practice that outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu isn't expected to be ready to practice anytime soon. Nwosu began camp on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery.

When asked how close or not close Nwosu is to being ready, Macdonald implied that he may be sidelined through Week 1.

"We'll see," Macdonald said. "We're going into the season probably throughout the rest of camp and then we'll go from there, but I think we'll hold onto the timeline right now. But we're not necessarily close right now."

Nwosu, 28, has been plagued by injuries -- a torn pectoral in 2023 as well as an MCL sprain and a severe quad strain in 2024 -- that have limited him to six games in each of the past two seasons. That was after he posted a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2022, the year he arrived in Seattle as a free-agent addition from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nwosu had knee surgery shortly after last season ended, and the team has been consistently non-committal since then on when he'll be ready to play. He agreed to a re-worked deal early in the offseason that lowered his 2025 compensation by nearly $7 million.

The Seahawks signed longtime Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in March, and they are believed to still be in the market for an edge defender with Nwosu's availability for the start of the season in question.

Macdonald also revealed Wednesday that veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins is starting camp on the non-football injury list as he deals with a back issue.

"Long term, I think he's going to be fine," Macdonald said, "but he's working through it. Hank's a vet. He's a 12-year guy. We're taking our time with it, so we're not in a hurry."

Running back Ken Walker III, who was slowed during spring practices because of an ankle injury, practiced Wednesday with no apparent limitation.

"He looks great," Macdonald said. "He's in a great spot mentally. Awesome to see him do all the things that we want him to do from the get-go. I know he's really excited about what's going on. Great first day with Ken."