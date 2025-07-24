Paul Finebaum discusses whether Deion Sanders needs a big season at Colorado without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders was in attendance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first training camp practice Wednesday to watch his son, safety Shilo Sanders, who signed as an undrafted free agent this spring.

The elder Sanders chatted with coach Todd Bowles on the field prior to practice and with the head of player engagement Duke Preston while sitting in the stands during the closed practice.

"It's a normal day for me," said Bowles, who like Sanders, has two sons, Todd Jr. and Troy, who play football. Todd Jr. will be a junior defensive back for the Long Island University Sharks, while Troy will be a junior linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines. "As far as I'm concerned, it's a father coming to see his son like all of us would be doing."

Coach Prime is in Tampa Bay for Day 1 of Training Camp 🌴 pic.twitter.com/gCaNCFz2Rn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2025

Like Bowles, Sanders seeing his sons play during the season will be challenging with his coaching schedule. Sanders' youngest son, Shedeur, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The excitement of hosting one of the game's legends wasn't lost on longtime defensive captain Lavonte David, who wound up with an unexpected plug on cleats.

"I got to shake his hand," David said. "It just so happened that I was wearing his cleats today in practice. He was like, 'If you need anything, man, just let Shilo know.'"

David responded: "You ain't gotta tell me twice!"

Deion Sanders Jr. was also in attendance.