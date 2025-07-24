Booger McFarland says it's important that Jordan Love focuses on taking a step forward with the Packers adding talent to their receiver room. (0:42)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Why did the Green Bay Packers choose 1923 for their latest alternate/throwback uniform and helmet?

According to team historian Cliff Christl, it was "as big a year as there's been in Packer history." The navy-blue jerseys with dark gold numbers and dark blue stripes, which were unveiled Thursday, represent the first year the Packers became a publicly owned team. Their first season of football was 1919, but the 1923 stock sale raised $5,000 to keep the team afloat.

"If that had not occurred there's no way the Green Bay Packers would be here today if they had been owned by an individual owner," Christl said. "There's just no way they could have survived all the roadblocks and near-death experiences the team had for years. It put some money in the bank for the first time."

The uniforms were re-created from black-and-white photographs and with the help of articles written at the time in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, which said in September 1923: "The Bay eleven resplendent in their new jerseys, dark blue with gold striped arms, making an imposing appearance."

The throwback helmets were hand painted to look like the old leather helmets from the 1920s.

The Packers did not announce when they will debut the new look except to say it will be at a home game this season.