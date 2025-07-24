Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Louis Riddick don't see eye-to-eye over how Shedeur Sanders will perform in his NFL debut season. (1:28)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Thursday that there's a scenario in which the team keeps all four healthy quarterbacks competing to be the starter on the 53-man roster.

"We've largely looked at the last five spots of a roster as more developmental spots, and that could come from any position," Berry said before the Browns' second training camp practice. "I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays, especially with the elevations that you're able to have on the practice squad, there's just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game-day roster where it's maybe not as quite as restrictive as in the past. ...

"If there are four that are 53-man worthy and we think it makes the most sense for us to keep, then we will."

The Browns are conducting a quarterback competition that includes a quartet of contenders: veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Pickett took all the first-team offense reps during 11-on-11 drills during the first training camp practice Wednesday, while Gabriel, a third-round pick, ran the second-team offense. Sanders, a fifth-round pick, led the third-team offense, while Flacco, an 18-year pro, did not receive any 11-on-11 reps.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the quarterback rotation will be fluid during the first week of practice before a reassessment of the order for Week 2.

Berry also said that he, as well as Stefanski, addressed Sanders' two offseason speeding tickets with him.

"Not smart. It's just not smart," Berry said. "It's something that we've addressed with him. He understands the implications, he understands the consequences."

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs a right Achilles tendon injury that the team said is expected to sideline him for most of the 2025 NFL season. When asked for an update on Watson's status, Berry said the team is dealing with his recovery on a "day-to-day" basis.