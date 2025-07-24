Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- If there is anybody who understands what Micah Parsons is going through as he awaits a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, it's Dak Prescott.

Prescott went through two protracted negotiations with the Cowboys, including one last year that saw him become the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history with a four-year, $240 million deal agreed to hours before the 2024 season opener.

"I don't know if there's a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you," Prescott said. "I will say that I think he deserves to get paid. I think he should get paid, and, ultimately going off the history of what I've seen, he will get paid. Hopefully, it's sooner than later.

Parsons has been on the field for the first three days of training camp, but he has not practiced. On Thursday, Parsons was not in cleats for the first time, although he said Tuesday he is dealing with some back tightness.

The Cowboys and Parsons' agent have yet to kickstart negotiations after the All-Pro edge rusher met with owner and general manager Jerry Jones in March. At the time, Jones said he and Parsons came to an agreement on the length of the deal as well as the guaranteed and total money, but the talks never advanced. And since then, top-pass rushers like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have signed extensions.

Parsons said he was discouraged that a deal has yet to be reached, even saying, if this is the last year with the Cowboys, then this is it, but he has consistently said he wants to stay with the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2021.

In recent years, it has taken the Cowboys longer to reach extensions or re-worked deals with players than in the past.

"I mean it's an each and every year conversation whether it's myself, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, now Micah Parsons," Prescott said. "It's a part of it in a sense. Now is it something that I wish any of us were going through? Absolutely not but I think Micah's doing a helluva job with it being here. He's a great teammate, showing up obviously not just on the field and being focused, but whether it be in the camaraderie, hanging out, dinner. He's not just doing it to sign off and say, 'Hey, Jerry look at me,' but he wants to be out there practicing. And honestly, I'm glad he's not. He can't do that to himself. That's the business of it. That's the business of a holdout so I do think he's taken some great steps with being here."

At the State of the Cowboys news conference Monday, Jones said Parsons is under contract and is not concerned a deal has not been signed. He also raised eyebrows when he noted a contract does not guarantee a player would stay healthy.

Parsons said he didn't find the comment hurtful, but he didn't understand why a deal hasn't been reached or even advanced in talks.

Lamb missed most of training camp last year before signing a contract that made him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

"For Micah, man, he knows I love him and being in this situation, obviously playing this media game with Jerry is not the best. It's not fun. It's not recommended," Lamb said. "But as for Micah, he knows what he brings to this table, honestly, for this team, for himself. And he should get what he deserves and I'm not indulging in any of the craziness they got going. but I do want Micah to get paid soon."