Open Extended Reactions

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Pugh, who turns 35 in August, made his intentions known at East Rutherford, N.J., as a member of the New York Giants.

"I've played here six of my 11 years in the NFL," Pugh said. "Not many players get to go out on their terms, and after 11 years playing in the NFL, I am officially retiring from the league. I thought I was going to do another one, but just didn't have it in the tank. I started losing weight and started feeling good, and didn't want to do a 12th year.

"But like every little boy, I always dreamed of playing in the NFL ... I definitely never planned on making a block so Eli (Manning) could throw the ball down the field. I never dreamed of being an offensive lineman. I don't think any little boys are out there right now being like, 'Let me pass set and block in the playoffs to make something happen.'

"What I realized, offensive line was the position that was for me. I was built perfectly for it, and it's something that you don't choose. Everyone wants to be that star position, but it's something that really defined me as a man, as a father and as a teammate."

Pugh overcame a significant knee injury to play for the first time in more than a year on Oct. 15, 2023. The Giants dropped a 14-9 decision at Buffalo in a game that created a viral stir for how Pugh greeted the television audience during introductions on the NBC broadcast, saying he was "straight off the couch."

Pugh spent his first five seasons with New York after the Giants selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He then spent the next five campaigns with the Arizona Cardinals, although his 2022 season came to an end after five games following a torn ACL.

Pugh, who did not play in the 2024 season, started 131 of the 132 games in which he appeared in the NFL.