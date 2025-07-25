Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll said the team's decision to release Christian Wilkins came after a long decision-making process that resulted in no clear path of return for the 29-year-old defensive tackle.

"We took a long time to make our decision," Carroll explained on Friday. "We watched our way through the whole thing. We're keeping it really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on."

In a statement released by the team regarding Wilkins' release on Thursday, the Raiders said they are "committed to excellence on and off the field." Carroll hopes to have sent a message in regards to the standard they are trying to establish in Las Vegas.

"We have extremely high expectations. I don't even know any other way to think," Carroll said. "I don't care for what year or team it is; it doesn't matter to me. You're either going for it or you are not.

"We are going for it. And these guys are on board. They get it."

Wilkins was released with the designation of terminated vested veteran, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He has been recovering from a Jones fracture, which he suffered in his left foot last October. Based on how Wilkins treated the rehab from his injury, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract on June 4, sources said.

The belief was that Wilkins needed another surgery on his foot; he went against it, sources told ESPN. The Raiders then voided the guaranteed money left on his deal due to "failure to maintain his physical condition to play."

On Thursday, the NFLPA filed a grievance on Wilkins' behalf. The next step after filing a grievance would be a hearing.

Last offseason, Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal, with $82.75 million guaranteed. He also received a signing bonus of $24 million. In March, Wilkins had his roster bonus of $20.5 million converted to a signing bonus to create cap space.

If the voiding of Wilkins' guarantees stands, the Raiders will have to pay only his prorated signing bonus -- a yearly cap hit of $9.925 million through 2028.

Moving forward, Carroll said the competition at defensive line is "wide open" as they are giving multiple players opportunities to get first and second team reps.

Third-year edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a seventh overall pick in 2023, has played inside quite a bit during the first week of camp. In two seasons, Wilson has played 239 defensive snaps at defensive tackle.

"I'm counting on [Wilson] to do stuff in a big way," said Carroll.

During the third day of the NFL draft in April, the Raiders selected defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues. They also have Leki Fotu and Jonah Laulu competing for a starting spot alongside Adam Butler, who signed a three-year extension in the offseason.

Las Vegas worked out veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson on Tuesday.

"Tonka, J.J., you've got Tyree [Wilson] getting reps inside, and he's gotten reps inside the last couple years as well, but we've got a ton of talent," defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "I trust those guys. I know they're going to be ready when it comes to game day, because we need them."