JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said Friday his 7-year-old son almost has fully recovered from a seven-month battle with leukemia.

Hines-Allen shared the news on social media, along with announcing that his foundation, Four One For All, will conduct a season-long campaign called Four One For Hope that will give back to four cancer-focused nonprofits throughout the 2025 season.

The dreaded six-letter word that no parent ever wants to hear: Cancer.



Seven months ago, our world stopped when our son, Wesley, was diagnosed with leukemia.



As parents, we've held each other through tears we didn't know we had, watching our little boy fight the biggest battle... pic.twitter.com/KN33gTTaRT — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) July 25, 2025

"We recently received the good news that Wesley is on his way to a full recovery," Hines-Allen said in a statement. "We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and caretakers who contributed to our son's well-being and counseled us through this time. Our goal is to ensure that families going through something similar feel the same level of love and support as we did."

Hines-Allen did not travel to Indianapolis to play in the Jaguars' 2024 season finale in January after Wesley was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, a type of blood cancer that can be life-threatening and can cause severe bleeding, anemia and infections. Per the Cleveland Clinic, the rare cancer affects around 30,000 people in the United States each year and most people are in their 30s when it strikes.

Treatments that were developed in the 1980s turned the condition from one that was considered fatal to curable, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Josh Hines-Allen pictured with his son, Wesley, who is set to undergo his final chemotherapy treatment in late August at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville. Courtesy of the Hines-Allen Family

Wesley is scheduled to undergo his final chemotherapy treatment in late August at Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville, according to a news release from Hines-Allen's foundation.

"Wesley is doing great," Josh Hines-Allen's wife, Kaitlyn Hines-Allen, said in a video that the family posted on Hines-Allen's account on X. "He's swimming every day. He's running around. He's playing sports."

Per the release, Wesley's battle inspired the Hines-Allens to dedicate the 2025 season to helping other Jacksonville families battling pediatric cancer. Each month, Four One For All will give back to a different organization: Nemours Children's Health (September), American Cancer Society (October), Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville (November), and National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (December).