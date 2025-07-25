Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark, his agent Todd France confirmed with ESPN.

Chark played in just seven games last season due to a hip injury. He started 21 games the previous two seasons combined with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Chark's best season was 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars: 73 catches for 1,008 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Chark, 28, could be a depth piece for the Falcons, who were in need at wide receiver.

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney dove for a pass Thursday in practice from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and appeared to be shaken up. He walked off the field and did not return to practice. The Falcons have yet to provide an update on the extent of his injury, if any.

Mooney is the team's No. 2 wide receiver, behind Drake London. Ray-Ray McCloud III filled out the starting lineup as the third receiver last season and is expected to be that again in 2025. The Falcons also have KhaDarel Hodge, a playmaker though more of a special-teams ace, and second-year wideout Casey Washington, who caught just one pass last season.

Atlanta didn't have much starting experience at the position beyond London, Mooney and McCloud, but Chark has started 51 games in his career and gives the team more speed at the position. He ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash coming out of LSU.