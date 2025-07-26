Mike Tannenbaum and Kevin Clark discuss whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a threat in the NFC. (1:40)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a Gus Swayze look-alike contest Friday, with quarterback Baker Mayfield serving as the judge -- and the results were pretty spectacular.

Swayze is the fictional, mullet-wearing Buccaneers superfan portrayed by Mayfield in "The Undercovers" series on Amazon Prime, where he pranked fans and even some of his own teammates.

"A lot of knee braces. Got that bone-on-bone, no cartilage -- you gotta do it," Mayfield said as he assessed the group. "The bandanas are accurate. The effort's all there, so I appreciate this."

All three finalists rocked belt buckles with wallet chains and wore knee braces over their pants.

"The mullets are intact, the sunglasses are accurate, but right now -- there's only one person who has their Crocs in 'sport mode,'" Mayfield said.

That detail sealed the win. Mayfield presented the champion with a custom football-shaped trophy adorned with a mullet, mustache and bandana.