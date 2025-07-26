        <
        >

          Baker Mayfield judges Buccaneers' 'Gus Swayze' look-alike contest

          play
          Does Mayfield give the Buccaneers enough to contend in NFC? (1:40)

          Mike Tannenbaum and Kevin Clark discuss whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a threat in the NFC. (1:40)

          • Jenna LaineJul 26, 2025, 12:20 AM
            Close
              Jenna Laine covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN. She started covering the Bucs for ESPN in 2016, but she has covered the team since 2009. Jenna is a former cheerleader at the University of South Florida and speaks to the consistency of the program as being one of the top best in the nation.
            Follow on X

          TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a Gus Swayze look-alike contest Friday, with quarterback Baker Mayfield serving as the judge -- and the results were pretty spectacular.

          Swayze is the fictional, mullet-wearing Buccaneers superfan portrayed by Mayfield in "The Undercovers" series on Amazon Prime, where he pranked fans and even some of his own teammates.

          "A lot of knee braces. Got that bone-on-bone, no cartilage -- you gotta do it," Mayfield said as he assessed the group. "The bandanas are accurate. The effort's all there, so I appreciate this."

          All three finalists rocked belt buckles with wallet chains and wore knee braces over their pants.

          "The mullets are intact, the sunglasses are accurate, but right now -- there's only one person who has their Crocs in 'sport mode,'" Mayfield said.

          That detail sealed the win. Mayfield presented the champion with a custom football-shaped trophy adorned with a mullet, mustache and bandana.