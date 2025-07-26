Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Justin Fields took part in quarterback drills at New York Jets training camp Saturday, two days after suffering a dislocated toe.

Fields, who was carted off Thursday morning after suffering the injury to his right foot, could be seen doing some light throwing and rollouts. He did not take part in team drills. He had been a bystander at camp Friday and was considered day-to-day because of his injury.

The Jets, known for quarterback calamities, averted disaster this time.

Coach Aaron Glenn had suggested the injury scare was blown out of proportion Friday, saying, "The huge storm that was created really made no sense." But he did acknowledge there was initial concern before tests revealed a minor injury for Fields.

Fields' greatest asset as a quarterback is his mobility. Since entering the league as the Chicago Bears' first-round pick in 2021, he has scrambled for 1,466 yards, fourth among quarterbacks, according to ESPN Research.

"I'm not going to hold him back from being himself," Glenn said Friday, adding, "I want him to be himself going through this."

After releasing Aaron Rodgers, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract, including $30 million in guarantees. He was immediately anointed their starter, an opportunity for him to revive his career after three seasons with the Bears and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers.