OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys will hold their first padded practice of training camp on Sunday. The tenor of the practices will change as football becomes as close to real before the games begin.

Here are five things I'm wondering about:

1. As we wait for Micah Parsons to actually practice or sign a contract or whatever, second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has been impressive. How creative can defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus be with his third-down pass-rush package?

We know what Parsons will do. Dante Fowler Jr. had 10 ½ sacks last year for the Washington Commanders. Sam Williams, a former second-round pick, is coming off a torn ACL. And then there's Ezeiruaku. That's a lot of pass-rush talent to be able to create mismatches on the money down. Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was able to get a lot of pass rushers on the field, moving DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and even Parsons sometimes inside. It looks like Eberflus will have the chance to do something similar.

With Micah Parsons out, Donovan Ezeiruaku has made the most of his opportunity. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Will the Cowboys move back up the takeaway chain in 2025 after a down year in 2024? With Quinn for three years, the Cowboys led the league in takeaways (93), interceptions (59) and defensive touchdowns (15). Last year, they created just 22 takeaways.

If the early practices showed anything, it was the emphasis Eberflus puts on takeaways. On one completion to tight end Princeton Fant, five different players punched at the ball as Fant ran down the field.

"You guys know me, I don't mind making bold predictions, but I think we're going to be one of the top takeaway teams in the league on defense," coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

3. Before every practice, every coach, regardless of position or side of the ball, goes up to every player during the stretching period. I wondered why that was something Schottenheimer wanted. Here's what he said: "What we try to do, it's a brotherhood, it's a fellowship. When we do the stretch, offensive coaches go to the defensive players, defensive coaches go to the offensive players and they get a chance to visit and talk, talk a little bit of s---, have some fun, but connect.

"Again, we're all in this thing together. It's going to take all 90 guys and all 24 staff members that we have. That is done on purpose."

4. I was wondering if there needs to be a tapping of the brakes on what type of production KaVontae Turpin will have on offense in 2025. And it has little to do with what Turpin can do. It's simply a matter of how the ball will be distributed if everybody is healthy.

It's fair to say CeeDee Lamb will have another 100-catch season. Paired with Dak Prescott, George Pickens should top his career high in receptions (63). There's an expected resurgence of tight end Jake Ferguson. Jalen Tolbert had seven touchdown catches last year working between the Nos. 2 and 3 receiver roles. Then add in the running back production in the pass game. Turpin had 31 receptions last year for 420 yards and two touchdowns. He had 16 carries for 92 yards. If he can match those -- if everybody is healthy -- then the Cowboys offense will be fine.

5. How many receivers will the Cowboys keep on their final 53-man roster? The first five are pretty easy: Lamb, Pickens, Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo and Turpin. Do they go with a sixth?

The Cowboys have some depth, but it has been a little bit of a slow start for Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy, who were rookies last year. Parris Campbell has had a couple of good moments.

Injuries will play a part in this. So will the ability to play special teams. The preseason games will be very telling. If the Cowboys only go with five, then that's a spot for an extra offensive lineman or running back.