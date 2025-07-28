Damien Woody discusses why the Falcons need to deliver after investing so many draft picks in offensive skill players. (0:54)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Bijan Robinson took a handoff from Kirk Cousins and ran to his right on a play against the New Orleans Saints last season. Ahead of Robinson, the budding star Atlanta Falcons running back, were Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Almost always, Robinson's eyes are pinned exclusively downfield on such runs. On this one, though, he could not help making an exception.

McGary pulled off a block on a Saints linebacker with such force, Robinson said, that the defender flew out of Robinson's line of sight. Robinson had to turn his head out of sheer incredulity.

"I actually looked at the guy like, 'What the heck?'" Robinson said. "I was running and then he threw him. I was like, 'Oh.' And then I kept running real quick and then you can just hear the guy when he hits the ground. When he hit the ground, all his air just came out and then he got up, he was like, 'Hey Bigfoot, don't you ever throw me like that again.' And Caleb was like, 'Don't get in my way again.'"

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound McGary is known for his run blocking. McGary has been a starter for the Falcons since he was a rookie in 2019 and among the top-15 tackles in run-block win rate (68.6%, minimum 5,000 offensive snaps) over the past six seasons. Lindstrom referred to him as a "physical tone-setter in the run game" who does things to defenders that are "unfathomable in the NFL."

Kaleb McGary got a small taste of protecting Michael Penix's blindside last season, but now that Penix is the full-time starter, that role will be enhanced. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

Now, though, McGary has an additional role, one that he has not experienced yet in the league outside of three games last season. Michael Penix Jr. will be the Falcons starting quarterback this season and he's left-handed, which means the right tackle -- McGary -- is responsible for covering his blindside. McGary is not necessarily known for his pass blocking. He was 33rd in the league in 2024 in tackle pass-block win rate (82.9%) among tackles with at least 300 pass-block plays.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn't see this as a major issue. In modern offenses, including Atlanta's, quarterbacks are under center less than ever before. Penix will be taking many snaps out of the shotgun and pistol in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme. That, Morris said, will take the pressure off any tackle, because the positioning of the quarterback lends itself to no true blindside.

"I don't necessarily know if it's as blind as it used to be," Morris said. "You do still have some other things [to be concerned about as a right tackle] for sure, but I have so much confidence in Kaleb and his ability to go out there and play at a high level no matter what side he's blocking on."

McGary said he hasn't necessarily been doing anything differently to prep for watching Penix's back. McGary and Lindstrom have a great chemistry on the right side and will continue to get reps with Penix at quarterback in training camp. McGary said the offensive line is still getting used to Penix's "cadence," "verbiage" and "voice."

"Just trying not to give up a sack ever," McGary said.

McGary did not practice during OTAs or minicamp due to a lingering left ankle injury that he said he has been dealing with for several seasons. McGary said he got the ankle scoped in the offseason -- he had bone spurs -- and now he's getting it into football shape. He was back on the field for practice Thursday, the Falcons' first day of training camp.

"I don't know if I've had a joint feel as good in a long time," McGary said.

This is a big season for McGary and not just because of his added responsibilities protecting Penix. McGary is in the final year of a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

While he would love to get a new deal done, McGary said he's not making it his focus.

"You'll never find somebody more willing to be paid in all your life, trust me," McGary said. ... "I'm not really worried about it. I'm worried about the season and if I don't do my job well enough then there's not much reason to worry about it. So, I'm just one thing at a time. That's all."