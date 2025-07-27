Chargers WR Ladd McConkey joins "NFL Live" to discuss what it's like to play for coach Jim Harbaugh. (1:03)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers and two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater agreed Sunday on a four-year $114 million contract extension that includes $92 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The contract makes Slater the highest-paid offensive lineman by average annual pay in a contract in NFL history. Slater has been extension-eligible since last offseason, but general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers chose to wait while others at his position in his 2021 draft class signed lucrative extensions, including the Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million, $85 million guaranteed) and Minnesota Vikings' Christian Darrisaw (four years, $104 million, $67 million guaranteed).

The Chargers announced Sunday they reached an extension with Slater but did not disclose terms of the contract.

Slater sets standard: APY in OL contracts The $28.5 million average per year in Rashawn Slater's new contract with the Chargers sets a record for NFL offensive linemen. Player APY Rashawn Slater, LAC $28.5M Tristan Wirfs, TB $28.12M Penei Sewell, DET $28M Trent Williams, SF $27.55M Christian Darrisaw, MIN $26M -- ESPN's Adam Schefter

When Hortiz and Harbaugh arrived last February, Slater had just finished an inconsistent 2023 season. But in 2024, he returned to his place among the league's best tackles, earning himself a record-breaking payday.

Slater hasn't practiced with the team since July 18; he has been working off to the side with executive director of player performance Ben Herbert as he works through what Harbaugh called a minor injury. Still, his signing is one of the most important pieces to this Chargers team having success.

Dominant rushing offenses have always buoyed Harbaugh's teams, so having a premier offensive line is paramount. In Harbaugh's first draft with the Chargers, he took criticism from many for the team's decision to draft tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 instead of a pass catcher such as Malik Nabers with that selection.

"I know the questions are going to come up, and you're going to say, 'Well, what about a weapon?' Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons," Harbaugh said then. "That group, when we talk about attacking on offense, [the] offensive line is the tip of the spear."

The San Francisco 49ers, whom he coached from 2011 to 2014, totaled 12,270 yards passing over his four seasons, ranking 30th in the NFL. The rushing offense, meanwhile, ranked second in yards per game (139.6) over that span.

This trend was similar even in Harbaugh's final year at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines' offense ranked 81st nationally in passing yards per game (213.7) and sixth in the Big Ten, while the rushing offense was third in their conference (169.1) and 43rd nationally. Running back Blake Corum led the NCAA in rushing touchdowns (27).

With Slater now tied to the Chargers through the 2029 season, perhaps the Chargers' biggest offseason storyline is behind them.