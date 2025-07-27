Domonique Foxworth and Kevin Clark weigh in on whether Travis Hunter will make a positive impact on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars. (1:33)

Can Travis Hunter be effective for Jags on both sides of the ball? (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It was only natural that the player who made one of the best catches in NFL history would reach out to the player who made a catch that was almost as impressive.

That's why Brysen Wright, a member of the Jaguars Elite 14U flag football team that won the boys NFL Flag Championships on July 19, got a message from Odell Beckham Jr., whose one-handed catch during his 2014 rookie season against Dallas landed his game-worn jersey in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"He just told me it was an awesome catch, but he really just told me more so if I needed anything he was there for me or if I needed any help with anything, he'll help me," Wright said on Sunday.

Still can't get over this one-handed catch by Brysen Wright 😱 @NFLFLAG pic.twitter.com/qOWzcScc6q — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2025

Wright said Beckham didn't say whether he thought Wright's catch was better, but there's no debate for Wright.

"I think his was better," he said.

The NFL Jaguars honored the Jaguars Elite team on the field prior to Sunday's practice. Head coach Liam Coen called the flag football players into the team huddle after practice and had them break down the team before the NFL players headed to the locker room.