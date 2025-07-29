EAGAN, Minn. -- One of the worst-kept secrets of the Minnesota Vikings' offseason was their plan to create a substantive backfield rotation after they relied almost exclusively on veteran Aaron Jones Sr. last season. Within a week of the start of free agency, they had followed through by re-signing Jones and acquiring Jordan Mason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

What that rotation will look like, however, is one of the mysteries of training camp.

"I'm not sure," Jones said.

"It's going to roll how it's going to roll," Mason said

"You can look at it a lot of ways," according to coach Kevin O'Connell.

No NFL coach would spell out a detailed strategy in public, of course, and the truth is that the split of carries among Jones, Mason and perhaps fourth-year backup Ty Chandler will vary based on game circumstances. But early training camp practices have provided some clues. Jones received the initial snaps in most drills, while Mason opened Monday's full-pads practice with the first carry of first-team drills.

A review of O'Connell's history at the position is also instructive.

The Vikings were one of the NFL's most pass-happy teams in O'Connell's first two seasons, with the NFL's fourth-highest rate of designed passes (66.4%) from 2022 to 2023. He pulled back noticeably upon Jones' arrival last season, which coincided with the transition from Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold at quarterback, as the Vikings ranked No. 16 at 61%.

Aaron Jones Sr. handled the heaviest workload of his career last season, but the Vikings hope Jordan Mason will lighten his load in 2025. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

One constant over O'Connell's tenure is that his top running back has gotten at least two-thirds of the team's snaps and running back carries. That was true for Dalvin Cook in 2022, Alexander Mattison in 2023 (before injuries slowed him in Week 10) and Jones last season. In other words, anything less than a 2:1 snap ratio between Jones and Mason will be a notable departure from that pattern.

But based on camp observations so far, that's exactly what is likely to happen -- even after Jones set career highs in touches (306), carries (255), offensive snaps (700) and rushing yards (1,138) in 2024 at the relatively ancient age of 30. While it appears unlikely that the split between Mason and Jones will be 50-50, early indications are that it will be much closer to that than the Vikings' previous splits under O'Connell.

Speaking on the opening day of camp, O'Connell said the entire plan will be based on "what makes the quarterback's job easier," a reference to the ascendance of J.J. McCarthy as a first-year starter. O'Connell said it is important for running backs to establish a "rhythm" and suggested there are ways to get Jones and Mason on the field together.

"We've got truly a combination that will cause a lot of problems," O'Connell said, "between having two great backs that are different body types, maybe different skill sets. But they're complete backs. ... There's a lot of things schematically that we're going to try. And then, as we get towards the season, what gives us advantages?"

The 49ers did not use Mason much in their passing game, targeting him 14 times in 45 games over three seasons, but he impressed the Vikings this spring with his receiving skills. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips referred to him as "a natural as far as catching the ball" and noted that he can "also stick his foot in the ground and change direction." It was an important skill to document -- and acknowledge publicly -- so that the Vikings can avoid tipping their early-season play intent based on whether Jones or Mason is in the game.

Jones, meanwhile, has plenty of experience in what the Vikings hope to implement. One reason he set so many career highs in 2024 is that he had spent nearly his entire career in backfield committee systems with the Green Bay Packers, sharing snaps with Jamaal Williams from 2017 to 2020 and then AJ Dillon from 2021 to 2023. He told ESPN that he didn't feel worn down after last season but couldn't argue against adding Mason.

"I'm going to be his biggest cheerleader," Jones said, "and I'm used to splitting snaps. When you do split snaps, it raises both guys' games. It's like, you see him do good and you hype him up, and then you're like, 'Alright bro, watch what I do now.' Or he'll tell you, 'Hey, now it's your turn.'

"I really don't have a worry. Whoever's number is called will be ready. I'm not a selfish player. So whatever it looks like, it looks like. As long as we come out with the victory, I'm happy. I'm chasing rings. I'm not really chasing stats."

After signing Jones to a deal that will pay him $10 million this season, and extending Mason's contract at a cost of $5.5 million for 2025, the Vikings have one of the NFL's most expensive backfields. Only four teams -- the 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles -- have more cash committed to their backfields this season than the Vikings.

If you believe in following the money, one conclusion is clear: Both Jones and Mason are going to play. A lot.