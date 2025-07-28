Domonique Foxworth and Kevin Clark weigh in on whether Travis Hunter will make a positive impact on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars. (1:33)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are going to play Travis Hunter on offense and defense in Friday night's scrimmage at EverBank Stadium, the first time he'll do that in training camp.

Head coach Liam Coen said that will give them an opportunity to see if they need to alter Hunter's detailed practice and meeting schedule for the following week and beyond.

"He'll go back to defense before our mock game scrimmage and be able to kind of use that mock as an evaluation to see, alright, what do we need to do now? What did it look like in the scrimmage? Do we need to maybe get him more on defense?" Coen said after Monday's practice. "Or hey, these other guys are producing and developing, and we can keep with the schedule as is.

"That'll be kind of a, not a defining moment, but an evaluation time for us."

Hunter practiced on offense on Monday after spending the previous two practices on defense. He was on the field for 12 snaps (all in 11-on-11) and had two catches. He's expected to remain on offense on Tuesday before going back to defense on Thursday.

Hunter has almost equally split his time on offense and defense when he was on the field in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 in the Jaguars' first five practices. He has been on offense for 48 snaps and on defense for 47.