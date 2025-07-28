Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reworked quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter Monday. The move gives him $30 million in guaranteed money in 2026 -- a year that previously had no guarantees, sources said.

Mayfield was entering the second of a three-year deal worth $100 million with incentives that had pushed the deal to $115 million. But now he has extra security for his final year in Tampa, a place he has reignited his career following four years with the Cleveland Browns and brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick is coming off not only two consecutive postseason appearances but statistically the best season of his career in 2024 and one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the league.

In 2024, Mayfield accounted for 41 passing touchdowns -- tied for second most in the NFL . He threw for 4,500 passing yards and completed 71.4% of his passes -- both third most in the league.