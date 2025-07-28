Louis Riddick says the 49ers don't "scare" other teams in the NFL anymore and are still in the rebuilding process. (1:50)

Brock Purdy became the latest San Francisco 49ers star to join the fatherhood club.

Purdy's wife, Jenna, gave birth to the couple's first child, Millie Joleen Purdy. Purdy left the team late last week for his daughter's birth before returning to practice Sunday.

Jenna Purdy announced the news of the couple's new daughter Monday in a social media post that included a picture of her and Brock holding Millie Joleen with the caption: "Life just became a whole lot sweeter."

The Purdys' new arrival came nearly two weeks after star running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, had their first child, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

"The guys have matured an incredible amount in the last couple days," 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said with a smile Monday. "They both have terrible dad jokes. They both got their dad strength overnight. Just so happy for both of them and their families. They're going to be incredible fathers. We're all just so excited for them."

The Purdys met when both were students at Iowa State, and they married in March 2024.

It has been an eventful year already for the family with Brock Purdy signing a five-year, $265 million contract extension in May and the couple buying a new house for the offseason in Nashville, Tennessee.