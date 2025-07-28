Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Monday that his right knee is "as close as it's going to get" to being back to completely healthy after tearing his ACL in December 2022.

Murray said the effects from the injury lingered into last season, his first full one after returning midway through 2023.

"Now I feel like I'm back to where I was before that," Murray said. "Obviously, my knee will probably never be the same as far as that goes."

But Murray knew his recovery would go beyond his return to the field. After talking to other players who suffered ACL injuries, Murray learned that Year 2 after the return is typically the year "you finally feel like yourself."

"It's just something you got to stay on top of," Murray said.

His reconstructed knee didn't impact his running last season. Murray rushed for 572 yards, the second most of his career, and five touchdowns.

Heading into his seventh season, Murray "definitely" believes his legs can be a weapon again in 2025.

Murray is in search of his second winning season as a starting quarterback and second playoff appearance since being the first overall pick in 2019. He said Monday he likes the depth Arizona's brain trust built this offseason on both sides of the ball.

"In totality of this team," Murray said, "this unit, I feel like, is definitely one of the best I've been a part of for sure."