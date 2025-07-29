Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without cornerback Caelen Carson for four to six weeks after he suffered a hyperextended knee Sunday, sources told ESPN.

Carson did not practice Monday, and his absence affects a position that has been thinned out at the start of training camp with Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler on the physically unable to perform list and rookie Shavon Revel on the non-football injury list as they come back from knee surgeries.

Also, DaRon Bland missed about a week following the birth of his son, but he returned Monday. He went through some drills but did not take part in 11-on-11 action.

Carson, a fifth-round pick in 2025, started last year's season opener against the Cleveland Browns, but he was limited to six games after being placed on injured reserve. He had 27 tackles and four pass breakups.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have added Christian Matthew, who worked out for the team Monday. Matthew had been with the Baltimore Ravens, but he also played for new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with the Chicago Bears in 2023.