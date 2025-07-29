Stephen A. Smith asks Mike Tannenbaum his position on how the Jets will do this season under new coach Aaron Glenn. (1:15)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Looking to upgrade their kicking situation, the New York Jets turned to a familiar face Tuesday, re-signing well-traveled free agent Nick Folk.

Folk was the Jets' kicker from 2010 to 2016, earning the nickname "Folk Hero" from former coach Rex Ryan during New York's playoff run in 2010 -- their last postseason appearance.

Folk, 40, was the most accurate kicker in the NFL over the past two seasons, making 50 of 52 field goal attempts for a league-best 96.2% with the Tennessee Titans.

"He's a very established kicker in this league," Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday. "When you go back and you look at his stats from the last couple of years, they've been above board. And I've said this from the beginning, anybody that can help us win games, man, we're going to take a look at that."

The Jets began training camp with two inexperienced kickers, rookie Caden Davis and former UFL standout Harrison Mevis. Both struggled on the first day, but Glenn claimed it was too early to panic. They settled down in recent practices, but the Jets brought in Folk for a tryout Monday and decided to make the change.

Davis, an undrafted free agent from Missouri, was waived Tuesday morning.

The Jets went through four kickers last season, including veteran Greg Zuerlein, who lost his job because of ineffectiveness and injury.