NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans' pass rush was one of the most glaring deficiencies on the team's defense last season.

Rather than go after a high-profile edge rusher in free agency this offseason, general manager Mike Borgonzi turned to the draft to try to revitalize a pass rush that was tied for the third-fewest sacks (32) in the NFL. Even then, Borgonzi waited to address the position. With the No. 1 pick, Tennessee took quarterback Cameron Ward before trading its second pick (No. 35) to the Seattle Seahawks for the 52nd (second round) and 82nd picks (third).

The Titans selected linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo at 52, and it marked an investment to try to replace Harold Landry III, who was released after a team-high nine sacks last season.

The Titans elected to trade back with an eye on Oladejo despite having the opportunity to select Boston College outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku, whose FBS-leading 16.5 sacks landed him the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation's top collegiate defensive end.

Meanwhile, Oladejo had six sacks over four seasons. But his potential as a 6-foot-3, 259-pound pass rusher was intriguing considering he played the position for only part of his senior year after playing middle linebacker for two seasons at Cal and most of his final two seasons at UCLA.

Borgonzi watched Oladejo closely during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl and came away impressed. Oladejo backed up his strong practice week by registering two sacks in the game. Borgonzi described him as a tough, physical kid with versatility who loves football and has the potential to develop into a do-it-all pass rusher.

"When you see him playing off the ball, you see his ability to drop in space and provide some coverage," assistant general manager Dave Zeigler said. "When you're an odd front team, and you're playing with outside backers, it's valuable having versatility to kind of do some different things."

Oladejo fits the "draft, develop, retain" philosophy that president of football operations Chad Brinker rolled out last winter. They believe his physical tools are there, but he also fits the "loves football" mindset the organization wants to permeate through the locker room.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said Oladejo's technique is coming along well and that he's ahead of the curve from where they expected him to be.

Oladejo said his talent for rushing passers is a benefit as well, and he has already developed a multifaceted plan to pressure quarterbacks with his go-to move being the cross-chop. But he also likes to counter with a spin move and will use the bull rush as well.

To help himself, Oladejo has studied some of the game's best -- T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, Jonathan Greenard, Danielle Hunter and Aldon Smith. Parsons is particularly interesting because he played middle linebacker at Penn State before switching to being primarily an edge rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.

"I went back to the basics and wanted to learn what a true edge player really is," Oladejo said. "The biggest thing playing on the edge is your get-off. If you have a good get-off and play with your hands, it can make up for anything."

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said Oladejo's previous experience in the middle is a plus as he transitions to the outside.

"He's a guy who played [middle linebacker], so he communicates well," Wilson said. "Femi is a little obnoxious with his communication. He has a thorough understanding of the big picture of football."

Oladejo agreed with Wilson's assessment. He categorizes himself as a "big energy guy" who has always loved being this way, going back to his childhood.

"I try to impact people positively," Oladejo said. "I want to expand good energy because it's contagious."

Oladejo also said his experience playing middle linebacker forced him to know what everyone on the defense was doing, so he's used to playing fast despite having so many things running through his mind when the play starts.

"He's such a smart football player," linebacker Arden Key said. "Just from playing middle linebacker, he's able to see the field a whole lot differently, from a different lens than a defensive lineman."

Wilson said he's opening up the whole playbook to Oladejo to see what he does best and what he can retain. It's a rapid development process that includes setting the edge against the run, dropping back in coverage and, of course, going to get the quarterback.

"Right now, we're throwing the kitchen sink at him," Wilson said. "We're not slowing down for anybody. The train is moving."

Once Oladejo understands the basic concepts of the defense, Wilson said they'll dial in on the things he shows he can do well.

The biggest measurement came Tuesday and Wednesday when the Titans put the pads on for the first time. Oladejo started slowly but had a good showing during one-on-one pass-rushing periods and managed to knock one of Ward's passes down at the line of scrimmage while also registering what would have been a sack.

"It was great to work with my power more to compete with the guys," Oladejo said after practice. "It was good to get some pressure and force some interceptions. We got to rush outside and inside so we learn from it and work to get better."